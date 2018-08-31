Russian Investigators Complete Work on Journalists' Murder in CAR – Embassy

"As far as I know, representatives of the Investigative Committee returned to Moscow yesterday. They have accomplished part of current tasks within the investigation – examination of materials of Central African investigators, additional questioning of witnesses and obtaining information from a phone and a laptop that were left [after the attack on journalists]," Tokmakov said.
The diplomat noted that the results of the investigators' work on the ground would show whether there was a need to go there again.
READ MORE: Russian Media Outlet Shuts Down After Reporters Slain in CAR
The Russian Investigative Committee has already opened a criminal investigation into the case.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the preliminary information showed that a robbery was the motive for the killing of the three journalists.
All comments
Show new comments (0)