Russian Investigators Complete Work on Journalists' Murder in CAR – Embassy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Investigative Committee staff involved in the investigation into the murder of three Russian journalists in the Central African Republic (CAR) have accomplished existing tasks in the African country and returned to Moscow, Russian сharge d'affaires ad interim in the CAR Viktor Tokmakov told Sputnik.

"As far as I know, representatives of the Investigative Committee returned to Moscow yesterday. They have accomplished part of current tasks within the investigation – examination of materials of Central African investigators, additional questioning of witnesses and obtaining information from a phone and a laptop that were left [after the attack on journalists]," Tokmakov said.

The diplomat noted that the results of the investigators' work on the ground would show whether there was a need to go there again.

On July 30, Orkhan Dzhemal, Kirill Radchenko, and Alexander Rastorguyev were found dead in the CAR.

The Russian Investigative Committee has already opened a criminal investigation into the case.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the preliminary information showed that a robbery was the motive for the killing of the three journalists.