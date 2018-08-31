South Sudan Opposition Says Initials Peace Deal With Government

"After meetings with [President of Sudan Omar] al-Bashir and the mediation, we have decided to initiate the draft of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS)," the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) led by Riek Machar and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) said in a joint statement, as quoted by the Sudan Tribune portal.
On Wednesday, Bashir met with Machar and promised to discuss the opposition’s concerns with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) heads of state and government during the upcoming talks of the bloc, the media reported.
South Sudan gained independence from Sudan following a referendum in 2011, in which majority of the voters supported the move. In 2013, a civil war erupted in the country, as Kiir of the Dinka tribe accused Machar, an ethnic Nuer, of planning a coup.
