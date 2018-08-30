Military Aircraft Crash in Ethiopia Kills 18, Including Children – Reports

Among the victims of the crash were fifteen members of the country's armed forces and three civilians, according to state-affiliated news agency Fana.

All passengers onboard the ET-AIU aircraft died in the crash, which occurred in the Eastern Shoa zone, less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the capital Addis Ababa, ENA report stated.

The crash occurred in the morning in the Oromia region while the aircraft was flying from the eastern city of Dire Dawa to an air base in Bishoftu, southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, according to the Ethiopian News Agency, citing police officials.

The aircraft reportedly started burning while in the air. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

The helicopter belonged to the Ethiopian Defense Ministry, according to the Fana TV channel.