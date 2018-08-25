Zimbabwe’s Opposition Rejects Court Ruling on Incumbent President's Victory

"Respecting the decision of the Constitutional Court does not by definition mean accepting, you can respect, but not agree with the Constitutional Court and I respectfully disagree and reject the [court’s] position," Chamisa said at a press conference.
The opposition leader noted that confirming the legitimacy of the vote is not a duty of the Constitutional Court and added that the Zimbabweans have the right to “scrutinize” the court’s decision.
Chamisa added that the opposition plans to launch peaceful protests among other measures in order to achieve results.
On Friday, the court confirmed that Mnangagwa had been duly re-elected. The legal process was initiated by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, which claimed that it had sufficient evidence to void the results over election irregularities.
The US State Department called on Zimbabwe’s opposition on Friday to accept vote outcome and respect the court’s decision.
