Mandela's Grandson Slams Trump's Tweet: S Africa 'Won't Be Dictated to'

Earlier the South African government stated that Trump's tweet was based on false information and sought to divide the country, but expressed hope that it would not affect the bilateral relations between two countries.

Nelson Mandela's grandson, Nkozi Mandela, has slammed a tweet by US President Donald Trump, in which the latter wrote that the US State Department would be looking into white farmers' land expropriation in South Africa, as "arrogant" and called Trump "ignorant of reality," the Times reported.

"President Donald Trump's unfortunate tweet shows disrespect for South Africa's sovereignty and our commitment to justice and redress," he said.

Mandela also added that South Africa wouldn't be "dictated to, threatened or pressured" in order to abandon the land reform that will end "the injustices of the past." He noted that Trump should instead deal with his own domestic issues, namely the ones that the Black Lives Matter movement champions.

Trump tweeted on August 23 that US State Secretary Mike Pompeo was tasked with looking into land reform legislation currently discussed in South Africa and the murder of white farmers there. The reform suggests that white farmers who own more than 12,000 hectares of land should be stripped of it without compensation in favor of the government that will redistribute it to its black population.

The South African government slammed Trump's tweet, saying it's based on "false information," "narrow perception" and seeks to divide the nation. South Africa's communications minister also added that the tweet would not affect relations between the two countries.

Currently the white minority of the country, which constitutes 9 percent of the population, owns some 72 percent of the arable land. Each year many of them are attacked or even brutally killed by the local black population.