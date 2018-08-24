'Wrong Path': DoS Comments on Possible Consequences of South African Land Reform

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The government of South Africa risks going down the wrong path if it continues land expropriation without compensation, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press briefing.

"As you mentioned that the land expropriation without compensation, our position is that would risk sending South Africa down the wrong path," Nauert told reporters on Thursday.

The State Department continues to encourage the South African government to have a peaceful and transparent public debate on the issue, Nauert said.

US President Donald Trump asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to look at current state of action in South Africa related to land reform, Nauert added.

On Wednesday, Trump wrote in a message via Twitter that he has asked Pompeo to thoroughly study the situation in South Africa, including farm seizures and a large number of murders of farmers.

Land reform in South Africa has been a controversial issue as the country was governed by white Europeans since 1940, while black Africans were segregated and subjected to economic discrimination, including not being able to live or establish business on land designated for whites.

The South African parliament passed a measure in 2016 opening a path for the expropriation of property for a public purpose whereby the government could take land from white — as well as other — land owners.