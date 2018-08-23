Trump Orders Pompeo to Look Into South Africa Land Grabs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had ordered Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to probe alleged land grabs from white farmers in South Africa.

"I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers," he tweeted.

© AFP 2018 / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA South Africa's Ramaphosa Vows to Avoid Zimbabwe-Style Anarchy, Land Grabs Targeting White Farmers

Trump said he had requested the investigation after a Fox News report on seizures of land belonging to white farmers by the South African government.

The news channel reported that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had begun seizing land purely due to skin color and without offering any compensation.

READ MORE: System of 'Ethnic Domination' in South Africa Has to be Changed — Activist

The outlet said it had obtained a comment from the State Department, which downplayed the events as a "difficult issue of land reform" and pointed to Ramaphosa’s pledge to follow the rule of law.

Previously this month, the South African government announced that the constitution would be amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. The move led to fears that the country would erupt in violence.