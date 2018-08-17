Ebola Outbreak Death Toll in DRC Rises - UN Spokesman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has increased to 44 people, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a news briefing on Friday.

Dujarric said that up to date medical specialists have registered 78 Ebola cases in the DRC of which "51 are confirmed and 27 are probable."

"The World Health Organization (WHO) says that as of August 16… 44 people have died in this latest outbreak," Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric warned that the WHO expects about more Ebola cases in the future, but added that it remains unclear whether all transmission chains were identified "mainly because some of these zones been off limits to responders due to the security concerns."

The most recent outbreak of Ebola in DRC was registered on August 1 mostly hitting the Ituri and North Kivu provinces and coming just months after the previous outbreak that took place in May and claimed the lives of 33 people.

On Wednesday, the DRC Public Health Ministry said that a total of 73 Ebola cases had been registered so far, 46 of which were already confirmed, and the death toll stood at 43.