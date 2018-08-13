Driver of Russian Journalists Killed in Africa Confined to Jail - Embassy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A driver of Russian journalists who were murdered in the Central African Republic (CAR) last month was imprisoned, the press service of the Russian Embassy in the CAR told Sputnik on Monday citing local investigators.

"He is in jail… in Bangui. We asked the investigators about his status and they said that the driver is currently treated as a witness and is in jail to ensure his accessibility on one hand… and his security, just in case, on the other," the press service said.

According to the press service, Russian investigators have not yet arrived in CAR, with the date of their arrival unknown.

On July 30, Russian nationals Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal were killed near the CAR city of Sibut.

An investigative media outlet of Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky confirmed that it had sent the journalists to the CAR to work on a documentary film.