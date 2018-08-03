Unknown Persons Attacked Russian Journalists in CAR to Rob Them - Moscow

On Monday night, Russian nationals Kyrill Radchenko, Orkhan Dzhemal and Rastorguev were killed near the Central African Republic (CAR) city of Sibut.

Russian Embassy, CAR police to sum up first results of investigation into murder of Russian journalists later on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) has provided four experts to assist the investigation into the murder of Russian journalists in the Central African Republic (CAR), Maria Zakharova said.

"At the moment, the UN Stabilization Mission in the CAR has joined the investigation, it has allocated four experts," Zakharova told a briefing.

Russian journalists did not apply for accreditation to get to military base where Russian servicemen were trained, according to Zakharova.

CAR president sent letter to Putin expressing condolences in connection with murder of Russian journalists, spokeswoman added.

Russian nationals Kyrill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal were killed near the CAR city of Sibut. The Russian Investigative Committee has already opened a criminal investigation into the case. Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky's investigative media outlet confirmed that it had sent the three journalists to make a documentary film in the CAR.

The CAR has been suffering from sectarian clashes between the Muslims and the Christians since the 2013 coup, when the Muslim Seleka rebels seized control over the country, overthrowing then President Francois Bozize, provoking a backlash from the Christian militia.