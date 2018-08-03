Register
00:53 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Emmerson Mnangagwa, presidente de Zimbabue

    Incumbent President Mnangagwa Takes Strong Lead in Zimbabwe Elections - Reports

    © AP Photo / Ben Curtis
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 01

    According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), President Emmerson Mnangagwa took a significant lead in the counting of votes on Thursday from this week's presidential election.

    With 9 out of 10 provinces declared, incumbent Zimbabwean president had 2,15 million votes against 1,93 million for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, according to tallies from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

    Chamisa, the leader of largest Zimbabwean opposition party of MDC Alliance, said Thursday that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has continuously postponed the release of the presidential election results as it is involved in "rigging" and "manipulation."

    A military vehicle is seen on a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017
    © AP Photo /
    Zimbabwe Post-Election Protests' Death Toll Increases to 6 People (VIDEO)
    "In my own case, where our MPs would also not perform well, I would double that vote. So overall with the popular vote, [I am] ahead of Mnangagwa… What they have been trying to do of late is to try and play around with the V11 forms, sending them back. That is why [ZEC] has not released the results because they are going back to the constituencies to say, please, we did not count well, we did not make a good summation, which is a problem. That is now rigging. That is now manipulation," Chamisa told reporters.

    On Monday, Zimbabwe held general elections. The Zimbabweans elected the country's president and the members of the parliament's two chambers. The presidential ballot included record 23 names, with 75-year-old incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party and 40-year-old Chamisa being the main contenders.

    The MDC Alliance secured 64 seats in the National Assembly, according to ZEC.

    Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the military parade after being sworn in as President at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Nov. 24, 2017
    © AP Photo / Ben Curtis
    Zimbabwe's 'Political Terrain' Lopsided in Favor of Ruling Party - Analyst
    Protests erupted after preliminary results of this Monday’s general election showed the ruling Zanu-PF party winning the majority of seats in parliament. The opposition MDC Alliance claimed its nominee was leading in the presidential poll with his supporters insisting that the election was rigged.

    The government deployed troops across the country to maintain order. At least three people killed Wednesday were reportedly shot dead by the army in an attempt to disperse the protesters. The home minister argued at the briefing that security forces would remain in place.

    Related:

    Zimbabwe Post-Election Protests' Death Toll Increases to 6 People – Police
    At least 4 People Killed During Protests in Zimbabwe After Elections – Reports
    Three Dead Amid Clashes Between Police, Protesters in Zimbabwe's Harare
    Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF Party Wins Majority in Parliament - Electoral Commission
    Tags:
    outcome, presidential election, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Nelson Chamisa, Zimbabwe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
    Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse