Incumbent President Mnangagwa Takes Strong Lead in Zimbabwe Elections - Reports

With 9 out of 10 provinces declared, incumbent Zimbabwean president had 2,15 million votes against 1,93 million for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, according to tallies from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
Chamisa, the leader of largest Zimbabwean opposition party of MDC Alliance, said Thursday that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has continuously postponed the release of the presidential election results as it is involved in "rigging" and "manipulation."
On Monday, Zimbabwe held general elections. The Zimbabweans elected the country's president and the members of the parliament's two chambers. The presidential ballot included record 23 names, with 75-year-old incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party and 40-year-old Chamisa being the main contenders.
The MDC Alliance secured 64 seats in the National Assembly, according to ZEC.
The government deployed troops across the country to maintain order. At least three people killed Wednesday were reportedly shot dead by the army in an attempt to disperse the protesters. The home minister argued at the briefing that security forces would remain in place.
All comments
Show new comments (0)