Zimbabwe Post-Election Protests' Death Toll Increases to 6 People – Police

"The number of deaths – and it is really regrettable and unfortunate – has risen to six, as three of the victims succumbed to injuries," a representative of police told a press conference as broadcast by SABC News.
Judging from this video taken I am told this afternoon in Harare the army have not yet quelled the spirit of young people in Harare. I pray that wise counsel prevails so that we end the bloodshed. pic.twitter.com/FDGvH74jXu— David Coltart (@DavidColtart) 2 августа 2018 г.
The representative added that 14 people were injured during the unrest. On Monday, Zimbabweans took part in the first presidential and parliamentary elections since long-time leader Robert Mugabe's removal from power.
BREAKING Zimbabwean Army rolls into Harare #InZimHarare @eNCA#ZimElections2018 pic.twitter.com/jU3z4QZr65— Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) 1 августа 2018 г.
The ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party has won the majority of seats in the lower house of parliament.
All comments
Show new comments (0)