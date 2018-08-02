Register
04:59 GMT +302 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Букмекерская контора в Йоханнесбурге

    With Help of China and E-Commerce, Africa Could Industrialize Faster

    © RIA Novosti . Grigoriy Sysoev
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 10

    With the 10th BRICS summit in Johannesburg wrapping up with some bold decisions and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation scheduled for September in Beijing, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the development of African countries and China, and to assess the new innovations hold for the kind of transformation Africa is looking to achieve.

    Africa still faces innumerable developmental challenges－some old, some relatively new. Since new challenges are constantly emerging, they can seem overwhelming. Under these conditions, it is essential that the key players on the continent, particularly in the economic sphere, thoroughly evaluate the set of tools at their disposal that will allow them to not only drive the economic transformation of Africa, but also help all African countries to realize their developmental aspirations at a faster rate than before but by causing less harm to the environment. E-commerce is a key pillar here.

    Dec. 4, 2015 file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of the Johannesburg Summit for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg
    © AP Photo /
    'China Sees Africa as Opportunity to Show Global Leadership Status' – Scholar
    It is often cited that one of the reasons why China has managed to develop at the pace it has is that, during its industrialization process, it had the kinds of technologies which allowed it to leapfrog many of the stumbling blocks that many of the economies that industrialized before it had faced.

    As Africa's largest trading partner, China has an important role to play in supporting the African economies in these endeavor, because e-commerce companies such as Alibaba have a vital role to play in facilitating Africa's growth and economic expansion. For example, they can expand the access between the two markets and make their exchanges more effective.

    So where does e-commerce in Africa currently stand, and what role could it play going forward? E-commerce in Africa is experiencing a rapid uptick both in terms of sales of goods to African consumers and sales by African producers and merchants.

    For example, Alibaba.com saw an increase in transaction value in Africa of 188 percent and 389.9 percent in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The bulk of this growth has been in Africa's "hub economies" of South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and Morocco, as well as markets such as Ghana, Ethiopia, Sudan and Algeria.

    Chinese workers pose at the inauguration site of a train linking Addis Ababa to Djibouti, 20 kilometres from the centre of Addis Ababa on October 5, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / ZACHARIAS ABUBEKER
    How China is Transforming Africa Into 'New Factory of the World'
    While this growth is from a relatively small base, its pace is indicative of the fact that conditions are ripe for explosive growth in e-commerce in Africa. The high rate of mobile phone penetration, growing internet penetration－which currently is about 35 percent－and the fact that almost 300 million Africans have mobile wallets, eclipsing the number of Africans with bank accounts, mean the need for traditional commercial infrastructure can be sidestepped.

    Achieving this would require players such as Alibaba that have already established a firm foothold in Africa's e-commerce market－with 4.2 million consumers making purchases through its retail portal AliExpress in 2017－to develop solutions that fit the African context and consumer.

    Apart from helping Africa's growing middle class to bypass the traditional, often more costly, retail channels, the e-commerce platforms are also making it possible for African producers to reduce many of the barriers to access markets around the world.

    China Djibouti Military Base
    © AP Photo/ Wu Dengfeng/Xinhua News Agency
    China Bolstering Africa Expansion by Selling Arms to the Continent
    This is crucial for Africa as it seeks to embark on a journey toward industrialization at a time when other regions already have extensive reach and presence in the world markets.

    E-commerce thus acts as a leveler for emerging African producers and industrialists looking to find foreign markets.

    As key high-level meetings take place between China and Africa, consideration must be made for the importance of e-commerce fostering cooperation toward meeting the continent's developmental objectives, especially because of the ability of e-commerce to fast-track certain elements of the process of economic expansion.

    This article was originally published in China Daily.

    Related:

    China Filling Void Left in Africa Due to US', EU's Lack of Interest - Scholar
    'China Sees Africa as Opportunity to Show Global Leadership Status' – Scholar
    China Bolstering Africa Expansion by Selling Arms to the Continent
    China's Military Presence Necessary to Protect Economic Interests in Africa
    Drawing Closer: China to Host First Africa-China Security, Defense Forum
    Tags:
    business, development, investment, e-commerce, BRICS, Africa, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse