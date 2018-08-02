CPJ Calls on CAR, UN to Conduct Transparent Probe of Russian Journalists Deaths

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia, the Central African Republic (CAR) and the United Nations must undertake a transparent investigation into the deaths of three Russian journalists killed in CAR, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a press release.

"Authorities in the Central African Republic, the Russian government and the UN, should act swiftly to conduct comprehensive and transparent investigations into these deaths and ensure the killing of journalists, which is the most brutal form of censorship, is not permitted to take place with impunity," CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Angela Quintal is quoted as saying in the release on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, journalists Orkhan Dzhemal, Aleksandr Rastorguyev and Kirill Radchenko were found dead north of the town of Sibut in the Central African Republic.

The release said the three journalists were working on assignment for The Investigations Management Centre (TsUR).

The Central African Republic has been suffering from sectarian clashes between the Muslims and the Christians since the 2013 coup, when the Muslim Seleka rebels seized control over the country, overthrowing then President Francois Bozize, provoking a backlash from the Christian militia.