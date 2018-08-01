Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF Party Wins Majority in Parliament - Electoral Commission

Parliamentary elections have ended with Zimbabwe’s ruling party Zanu-PF, in charge since 1980, winning an absolute majority of seats in the National Assembly, according to official results, although the figures are preliminary as there are still races to be counted.

"Zanu-PF gets 110 seats, while the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) gets 41 seats," the state broadcaster ZBC announced, citing the election commission’s results.

The country's parliament consists of 210 seats, so 58 seats are still to be announced.

"We are very happy with the results. So far, it shows that the people of Zimbabwe have entrusted ZANU-PF to lead them and we will do our best to meet the people's wishes in the constituencies that elected us," ZANU-PF spokesman Nick Mangwana told reporters.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW