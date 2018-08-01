Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF Party Wins Majority in Parliament - Electoral Commission

"Zanu-PF gets 110 seats, while the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) gets 41 seats," the state broadcaster ZBC announced, citing the election commission’s results.
The country's parliament consists of 210 seats, so 58 seats are still to be announced.
"We are very happy with the results. So far, it shows that the people of Zimbabwe have entrusted ZANU-PF to lead them and we will do our best to meet the people's wishes in the constituencies that elected us," ZANU-PF spokesman Nick Mangwana told reporters.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)