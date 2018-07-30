Polling Stations Open in Zimbabwe for First Elections Since End of Mugabe’s Rule

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polling stations opened on Monday in Zimbabwe in the country's first presidential and parliamentary elections since long-time leader Robert Mugabe was removed from power, South African News24 portal reported.

According to the News24, many Zimbabweans arrived at the polling stations a few hours before their opening.

The presidential ballot includes 23 names. The main contenders are 75-year-old Mnangagwa from the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party and 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa from the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party.

Almost 130 parties, including the ZANU-PF and MDC, are participating in the parliamentary election.

In November last year, Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for three decades, was impeached by the Zimbabwean parliament at the age of 93. Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former vice president, was sworn in as Mugabe's successor to serve the remainder of Mugabe's term, which expires this year.