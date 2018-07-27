Register
22:13 GMT +327 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kechba gas plant, Algeria

    Chinese Workers in Algeria Call on President Bouteflika to Pay Them Wages

    © Flickr/ Adam
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Chinese workers in Algeria, dissatisfied with their unpaid wages, have called on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to help them. The protests by Chinese workers come against the backdrop of a tense political situation in the country.

    The Chinese company GAEA has been engaged in business in Algeria since 2008. It has asked the Algerian development company Chaabane Belazzoug to pay up 240 million Algerian dinars (about $1.6 million), but the Algerian company has ignored the request.

    In Oran, in the northwest of Algeria, next to a construction site, Chinese workers were seen waving Algerian flags, as they have not been paid for months. 

    The workers engaged in the construction of the facilities for the development company claim that they were forced out of their building camp and their personal belongings were destroyed. Some claimed that physical violence was even applied to keep them from protesting. 

    Their protests were heard by many Algerians who expressed their solidarity with the Chinese workers. On social media, Algerians were seen posting remarks about how the government needs to keep its promises to the Chinese company.

    ​Some said that the current situation is happening due to the instability of the political atmosphere in the country.

    Chaabane Belazzoug has for several months ignored the complaints of the Chinese workers; they were forced to start a sit-in strike. Protesters were seen sitting with posters that in Arabic read: "Belazzoug, pay us our salary."

    Moreover, the workers were chanting the name of the Algerian president demanding that he intervene in the settlement of this conflict. 

    According to the publication Ennaharonline, a special commission was created to help find a way out of this unpleasant situation. For its part, the Algerian Human Rights League has claimed that it is monitoring the progress of this case in order to have more information on this conflict.

    “We are monitoring the situation in which the Algerian development company has not fulfilled the terms of the treaty by blocking the payment of several months wages to Chinese workers,” Vice President of the League Said Salhi told Sputnik in an interview.

    Since President Bouteflika took office, the Chinese presence in Algeria has increased significantly. There are about 30,000 Chinese workers on the territory of the country currently. 

    These include merchants in the eastern suburb of the Algerian capital, Bab Ezzouar. There are workers who are employed by large companies that implement numerous projects for the construction of infrastructure facilities – roads, airports, government buildings and even mosques. 

    By 2019, the construction of the largest mosque in Africa, which is being conducted under the patronage of the Algerian president, will be completed. The architectural "miracle" is worth more than 1 billion euros.

    The mosque is being built by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) and it has attracted over 10,000 Chinese workers to build it. 

    Related:

    Air China Plane Returns to Paris After Suspected Terror Threat
    Scientists Search for Dinosaur Footprints at Imperial Summer Resort in China
    China Nudges India for Project Collaboration in Third Countries
    ‘Mentor’of 2015 Paris Attackers Expelled From France to Algeria – Reports
    Tags:
    workers, strike, protests, Algeria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 21 - 27
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse