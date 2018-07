MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of unidentified gunmen opened fire on a minibus taxi in South Africa, killing 11 people and injuring four others, the eNCA broadcaster reported Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, the incident occurred on Saturday night on the R74 between the towns of Colenso and Weenen in KwaZulu-Natal province.

The victims were members of a taxi association and were returning to Johannesburg from the funeral of one of their colleagues.

READ MORE: "A Matter of Survival": South African Farmers Consider Moving to Russia (PHOTOS)

According to police, the gunmen jumped out of bushes and opened fire.