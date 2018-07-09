Libya's Tripoli Security Chief Kidnapped by Local Militia - Reports

The security situation in Libya remains tense ever since the civil war, which began in 2011, wrought havoc on the country.

Mohammed Al Damja, the head of the central security agency in Libya's capital, Tripoli, has been kidnapped from his house by militants from the Tripoli Brigade, the Libya24 broadcaster reported.

Libya plunged into political turmoil in 2011 when then President Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and executed. Since then the country has no single government which could exercise its authority over the whole Libyan territory.

The internationally recognized government only has poor control over the eastern region of the country where the army is fighting jihadists.

UN peace efforts have barely yielded any positive results, as the latest round of talks in September, aimed at preparing a Libyan presidential election in 2018, failed to produce any agreements.