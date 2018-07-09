Libya's Tripoli Security Chief Kidnapped by Local Militia - Reports

Mohammed Al Damja, the head of the central security agency in Libya's capital, Tripoli, has been kidnapped from his house by militants from the Tripoli Brigade, the Libya24 broadcaster reported.
The internationally recognized government only has poor control over the eastern region of the country where the army is fighting jihadists.
UN peace efforts have barely yielded any positive results, as the latest round of talks in September, aimed at preparing a Libyan presidential election in 2018, failed to produce any agreements.
