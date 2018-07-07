'Fighting Traffickers': EU Commission Launches New Migration Programs in Africa

"Today's new programmes will step up our work to managing migration flows in a humane and sustainable way, by saving and protecting lives of refugees and migrants and providing them with assistance and by fighting against traffickers and smugglers. It is our integrated approach that combines our action at sea, our work together with partner countries along the migratory routes, including inside Libya, and in the Sahel," EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Federica Mogherini said, as quoted by the European Commission press release.
Last week, the European Council summit agreed on several aspects of bloc's migration policy, including the establishment of "regional disembarkation platforms in close cooperation with relevant third countries" and controlled centers in the EU member states.
The resettlement or relocation of migrants across the bloc is expected to be done on voluntary basis.
Since January 1 of this year, Mediterranean migrant arrivals in Europe have reached 46,449 people, while 1,412 migrants have lost their lives in the sea, according to the International Migration Organization's (IOM) latest figures.
