"Vampire" Killer Caught After Manhunt in Zimbabwe

The gruesome killing of an elderly women, who was murdered by a 34-year-old local, has shocked villagers. He was discovered sucking blood from her cut throat with a pot of blood nearby, but fled the scene.

In a Zimbabwean village, the police have arrested a man suspected of killing an elderly woman and sucking her blood. As Chronicale, a local outlet, reported, the 34-year-old local, Cristopher Sibanda, attacked the victim on her way from a local hospital in broad daylight, hitting her several times with a log and cutting her throat.

Passers-by reportedly discovered him by the road near the hospital, allegedly sucking the victim’s blood. They tried to detain the man, but he fled the scene. A pot with some blood, presumably from the victim’s wound, was found nearby.

After the gruesome discovery, the villagers launched a manhunt, eventually catching the perpetrator and bringing him to the local police. The policemen confirmed that he was detained and in custody.

A representative of the local community, Edward Marijeni, shocked by the killing, said that they had known Sibanda “sometimes seemed to lose his mind,” but he had never been violent. He also hadn’t undergone treatment for any mental health condition, according to the locals.