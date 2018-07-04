Nine People Killed, Dozens Injured In Bus, Truck Collision in Kenya - Reports

Nine people were killed, dozens injured in a bus and truck collision southeast of Nairobi, Kenyan media report.

Nine people were killed, and 20 people injured in a bus and truck collision southeast of Nairobi, Kenyan media report.

Nine dead, 20 injured after a bus bursts into flames after colliding head-on with a lorry at Civicon near Emali on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway. pic.twitter.com/Y9W2MLJX5d — Lordrick Mayabi (@rickymeez) 4 июля 2018 г.

The incident reportedly happenned on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway near Emali, 125 km southeast of Nairobi, according to NTV television station.

Nine dead, 20 injured after a bus bursts into flames after colliding head-on with a lorry at Civicon near Emali on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

May the families affected be comforted and may the dead rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/Goh7BTQiL3 — Cleophas Oluoch 🇰🇪 (@cleophasoluoch) 4 июля 2018 г.

​The bus burst into flames following the collision.

Nine dead, 20 injured after a bus operated by Buscar bursts into flames as a rusult of a head-on collision with a Truck at Sultan Hamud on Nairobi-Mombasa highway. pic.twitter.com/yySUfeiamM — Lazooj (@Lazooj) 4 июля 2018 г.

​