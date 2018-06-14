Two People Killed in Stabbing Attack in South African Mosque - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least two civilians were stabbed to death in an attack on a mosque in Malmesbury, South Africa on Thursday, local police said.

"Attack at a mosque in Malmesbury leads to 3 deaths. Provincial detectives are currently combing the scene for clues following the stabbing to death of 2 people at a mosque in Malmesbury early this am. Suspect armed with a knife fatally shot by police," South African Police Service said on Twitter.

Media reports indicate that several people were injured as a result of the attack. Witnesses say that the attack was allegedly committed by a foreigner at the age of about 30 years, who did not look suspicious before the attack.

SAPS say the suspect in the Malmesbury Mosque attack was armed with a knife and was still on the scene. He charged at the police who tried to persuade him to hand himself over. He tried to attack police. Was shot and killed in the process. #sabcwc #mosqueattack — Berenice Moss (@BereniceMoss) 14 июня 2018 г.

This incident followed another attack in South Africa last week when three people have had their throats slit at a mosque on Old Main Road, Kwa-Zulu Natal province.