Tunisian Prime Minister Fires Interior Minister

The Tunisian government said in a statement Wednesday that the country's Prime Minister decided to dismiss the Interior Minister. The move is allegedly connected with the boat accident in the deaths of at least 68 people.

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has announced his decision to fire Interior Minister Lotfi Brahem, according to a government statement released on Wednesday. The document, however, did not specify reasons behind the move.

Nevertheless, previously the Prime Minister has accused the country's security guards of the failure to prevent a boat with 180 migrants from sinking off the Tunisian coast.

Deadly Accident and Smuggling Schemes

A boat carrying about 180 migrants sank off the coast of Tunisia on Saturday, with the highest death toll in a single migration attempt, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) declared Tuesday.

Following the accident, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed proclaimed during his visit to Kerkennah, the strengthening of security forces on the Kerkennah Islands off Tunisia's southeastern coast.

"The decision to strengthen the security on the islands dates back to last October," Chahed stated, excusing for "some delay in the execution."

As the dismissed Interior Ministry Spokesman Khalifa Chibani stated previously, Tunisian security forces intercepted eight individuals involved in planning this illegal transporting of migrants.

"Merchants, who manipulate our youth, must be prosecuted to pay their responsibility," added Chahed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW