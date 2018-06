Three female suicide bombers blew themselves up a mosque in Niger's southeastern city of Diffa, what resulted in the death of at least 10 people, who had gathered after the breaking their Ramadan fast, Reuters reported, citing an army spokesman.

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the area around the city is close to Lake Chad and the borders with Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon, suffering from the actions of the Boko Haram militant group, striving to establish an Islamic rule in the region.

No further details are available at the moment.