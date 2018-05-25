At Least 49 Dead After Boat Capsizes on Congo River - Reports

According to Congolese officials, at least 49 people have died after a vessel tipped over on the Congo River.

The boat was taking people from Monkoto to the city of Mbandaka when it capsized, the vice governor of Tshuapa province said.

A Congolese official has said that the cause of the accident remains unknown.

READ MORE: WHO Warns Ebola Outbreak in Congo May Spread to Neighboring Countries

© AFP 2018 / Carl de Souza Three New Ebola Cases Confirmed by Congo Health Ministry as Outbreak Spreads

There were about a hundred people in the boat — about half of them have been rescued.

Such emergency situations often occur on the rivers of the Congo because of the congestion and the age of boats and vessels. Water arteries are often the only means of movement for local residents.