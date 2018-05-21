Spiritual Values? Algerian Imams Believe They Have Right to Oil Revenues

A luxury car, a nice villa, a stable salary...Algerian imams are confident that they deserve a better life, especially amid rising oil prices.

Algerian imams took to the streets of the country's capital Algiers demanding improved living conditions.

In an interview with Algerian TV channel Ennahar, an imam of the Ali Aya mosque summarized the claims of protesters, saying that clerics should be paid higher salaries, provided with apartments or villas, and given luxurious cars, all this from the country's oil revenues.

As the price of oil has increased up to 80 dollar per barrel, imams believe that now is the best time to make their "legitimate" demands.

The cleric noted that "imams never protested before," but "today we did it because life has become difficult."