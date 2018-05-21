DRC Gov’t to Launch Experimental Vaccination in Ebola-Hit Mbandaka – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) health authorities plan to start on Monday administering an experimental vaccine in the northwestern city of Mbandaka, where cases of Ebola had been detected last week, The Guardian newspaper reported.

According to The Guardian, only one of the three new suspected cases, which were declared on Saturday evening, took place in Mbandaka, which gives hope that the vaccination may help contain the spread of the deadly disease.

On Saturday, the DRC government convened a meeting of the Council of Ministers to decide on emergency measures in response to the ongoing outbreak of the Ebola virus disease (EVD). The council agreed to increase the response funding to over $4 million and to provide free health care in the affected health zones.

DRC Gov't to Increase Ebola Outbreak Response, Offer Free Health Care - Ministry

Previously, the World Health Organization (WHO) delivered the first 4,000 Ebola vaccine doses to the DRC to combat the EVD epidemic, which was announced by the country's authorities on May 8. On Friday, the WHO said it had revised its Ebola risk assessment for the DRC from "high to "very high." According to the DRC Health Ministry, 46 hemorrhagic fever cases and 26 deaths having been reported since April 4, with 21 of those cases confirmed as Ebola

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from animals and is estimated by the WHO to have a 50-percent fatality rate. The disease killed over 11,000 people in West Africa between 2014 and 2015.