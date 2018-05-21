DRC Gov’t to Launch Experimental Vaccination in Ebola-Hit Mbandaka – Reports

According to The Guardian, only one of the three new suspected cases, which were declared on Saturday evening, took place in Mbandaka, which gives hope that the vaccination may help contain the spread of the deadly disease.
On Saturday, the DRC government convened a meeting of the Council of Ministers to decide on emergency measures in response to the ongoing outbreak of the Ebola virus disease (EVD). The council agreed to increase the response funding to over $4 million and to provide free health care in the affected health zones.
The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from animals and is estimated by the WHO to have a 50-percent fatality rate. The disease killed over 11,000 people in West Africa between 2014 and 2015.
Confirmation of urban #Ebola in #DRC is a game changer in this outbreak — the challenge just got much much tougher https://t.co/UFA3zBh4by @WHOAFRO— Peter Salama (@PeteSalama) May 17, 2018
