DRC Gov't to Increase Ebola Outbreak Response, Offer Free Health Care - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has increased its emergency response to the ongoing outbreak of the Ebola virus disease (EVD) to over $4 million and has decided to provide free healthcare in the affected health zones, the country's Ministry of Public Health said on Sunday in a press release.

A Council of Ministers tasked with coordinating the government response to Ebola was held on Saturday.

"At the end of the Council of Ministers, the Government decided to increase its contribution to the emergency response which now amounts to more than 4 million US dollars. In addition, the Council of Ministers endorsed the decision to introduce free healthcare in the affected health zones and the social care of all Ebola victims and their relatives," the press release stated.

As of now, 21 confirmed cases of EVD have been reported in the country.

"A total of 46 cases of hemorrhagic fever were reported in the region, including 21 confirmed, 21 probable and 4 suspected," the press release stated. According to the ministry, four new confirmed cases of EVD were all located in the Iboko health zone.

On Friday, the World Health Organization said it had revised its Ebola risk assessment for the DRC from "high to "very high."