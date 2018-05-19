Three New Ebola Cases Confirmed by Congo Health Ministry as Outbreak Spreads

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three new cases of the Ebola viral disease were confirmed Friday in the northwestern city of Mbandaka in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the local health authority said.

The situation report circulated by Health Minister Oly Ilunga said three people had tested positive for Ebola in the Wangata community in Mbandaka, the capital of the Equateur province.

© AP Photo / Abbas Dulleh EU to Dispatch Urgent Humanitarian Aid to Contain Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo – Statement

A total of 43 cases of hemorrhagic fever were reported in the region, of which 17 were confirmed, 21 were probable and five were suspected. Eight suspected cases in Bikoro tested negative.

The World Health Organization met earlier in the day for an emergency session on the Congo outbreak. The health authority said the ongoing pandemic did not yet warrant a global health emergency status.