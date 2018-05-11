Number of People Infected With Ebola in DR Congo Rises to 32 - WHO

The government of DR Congo declared a new Ebola virus outbreak in the Bikoro administrative area in Equateur Province on Tuesday, when 21 suspected cases of infection were recorded.
According to WHO Deputy Director-General Peter Salama, 32 confirmed cases of Ebola were registered in DR Congo, including 18 lethal ones. Salama noted that the organization was concerned over the situation in the country and was preparing for the worst-case scenario development.
The largest Ebola outbreak took place in West Africa in 2014-2015, with more than 11,000 people dead and some 28,000 cases having been reported.
