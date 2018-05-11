Number of People Infected With Ebola in DR Congo Rises to 32 - WHO

GENEVA (Sputnik) - The number of people, who were infected with the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), has increased to 32, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

The government of DR Congo declared a new Ebola virus outbreak in the Bikoro administrative area in Equateur Province on Tuesday, when 21 suspected cases of infection were recorded.

READ MORE: CDC Employee Who Once Researched Ebola and Zika Falls Off Radar

According to WHO Deputy Director-General Peter Salama, 32 confirmed cases of Ebola were registered in DR Congo, including 18 lethal ones. Salama noted that the organization was concerned over the situation in the country and was preparing for the worst-case scenario development.

© AP Photo / Cliff Owen Ebola Outbreak Confirmed in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Ebola virus was first identified in the 1970s in DR Congo in a village near the Ebola River, which gave a name to the disease. The last Ebola outbreak in RC Congo broke out in 2017 but was quickly contained due to timely alert and joint efforts by the government, WHO, and other international partners.

The largest Ebola outbreak took place in West Africa in 2014-2015, with more than 11,000 people dead and some 28,000 cases having been reported.