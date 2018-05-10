Nigerian Diplomat Found Dead in Sudan's Capital Khartoum - Source

A Nigerian diplomat was found dead on Thursday at his home in Khartoum, Reuters news agency said, citing two security sources.

The sources also added, that he had apparently been killed and that there will be an investigation.

Al-Arabiya television, based in Dubai, identified the diplomat as the consul general describing his death as an "assassination". There are also reports on social media, claiming that the diplomat was murdered with a knife.

Though criminal rate in Sudan is considerably high and the violence is common in the country's unpeaceful southern and western regions, such crimes in the capital are rare.