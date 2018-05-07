Landslides in Western Rwanda Kill 18 People After Heavy Rains - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 18 people were killed in landslides caused by heavy rains in Rwanda's Western Province, media reported Monday, citing the executive secretary of the Rwankuba sector, Vedaste Kuzabaganwa.

Seven other people were sent to a local hospital following a downpour which started late on Sunday and lasted until early Monday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The search for missing people has ended earlier on Monday, according to the agency.