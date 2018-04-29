Military Plane Crashes in Libya Killing Three Crew Members - Reports

A Libyan military aircraft exploded after it collided with the ground; the causes of the calamity are still unclear, but the invistigation has already been launched.

A military aircraft has crashed in Libya, killing three crew members and injuring another one, the news portal "Al-Wasat" reported, citing sources in the country's military.

READ MORE: Car Bomb Hits Convoy of Eastern Libyan Military Commander — Reports

According to the media, the aircraft crashed during the take-off not far from one of the largest oil fields in the country, El Sharara, located south-west of Libyan capital Tripoli. After a collision with the ground, the vehicle exploded.

An investigation into the crash is underway, but the causes are still unclear.