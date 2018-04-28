Mogherini to Participate in Session of Libya Quartet in Cairo on Monday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will attend the meeting of the Libya Quartet, comprised of the League of Arab States, the African Union, the European Union (EU) and the United Nations, which will be held in Cairo on Monday, the EU said Saturday in a press release.

"On Monday 30 April, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, will participate in the fourth meeting of the Libya Quartet, the group that brings together the League of Arab States, the African Union, the United Nations and the European Union. The meeting will be hosted by the League of Arab States in Cairo," the statement reads.

The sides are set to discuss progress of the UN mediation work in Libya as well as possible ways for the Quartet’s members to maintain their support to this efforts.

Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 civil war that resulted in the overturn of country’s longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The eastern part of the crisis-torn state is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army, which is engaged in struggle against militants. At the same time, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.