A new outbreak of violence which reportedly occurred in Mali has resulted in scores of Tuareg civilians being murdered by suspected jihadists.

Over 30 Tuareg civilians were killed on Friday by suspected jihadists in northeastern Mali near the border with Niger, AFP reports citing local sources.

Tribal leaders and representatives of a former Tuareg rebel group called National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad, said that a similar attack also occurred on the previous day, when gunmen on motorcycles murdered 12 people outside the town of Anderamboukane.