Al-Shabaab Suicide Bomber Kills 6 People, Including Mil Officials in Somalia

The attack took place in the Somalian north-central city of Galkayo. The al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group operating in the region, took responsibility for the assault.

According to the local Garowe Online news agency, the bomber blew himself in a busy restaurant, approaching the officials. The media outlet has also identified two killed military authorities as Col Abdihukun Abdullahi Mohamud (also known as) Horreye, and Abdiqani Ahmed Khaire.

As the media informed, the blast took lives of at least six people and injured eight others.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW