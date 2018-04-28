US Calls on All Sides to End New Outbreak of Fighting in Darfur Region of Sudan

"We call on all sides — the GoS [Government of Sudan] forces, SLA/AW [Sudan Liberation Army-Abdul Wahid], and armed tribal groups — to immediately halt their provocative actions and violent responses," the statement said on Friday.
"The government should permit immediate and unhindered access by the United Nations — African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), UN Country Team elements, and… humanitarian agencies to the areas where violence is taking place, as well as to displaced populations," Nauert said.
Sudanese President Omar Bashir has accused the United States of trying to split his country into at least five separate independent states.
