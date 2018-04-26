Nigerian Senate Summons Country's President

President Muhammadu Buhari is to testify on his administration's response to clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the central states of the country.

The day before, lawmakers from the Nigerian Senate's lower house invited the president to discuss the clashes between semi-nomadic herdsmen and settled farmers in central states, which have resulted in hundreds of deaths.

On Thursday, the Senate summoned the president to testify in front of the entire parliamentary body, especially in view of his intention to run for the presidency in the next election, set to take place in less than a year.

The disorder in the central regions has put into question the Buhari administration's ability to maintain security in the country.