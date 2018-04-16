Register
01:20 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A microphone at a radio tower

    Turn it Down! Mosques Asked to Switch to Whatsapp from Amplified Calls to Prayer

    © Flickr/ Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Pointing to urban noise pollution, mosques in Ghana are being asked by city officials to stop using increasingly powerful public address systems to call their faithful to prayer.

    Vinyl Ambush and Peel Region Police Jam Session!
    © Photo : Youtube/Vinyl Ambush
    If You Can't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em! Police Officer Joins Loud Rock Party
    In an attempt to limit noise pollution in busy urban centers in Ghana, authorities are asking that mosques no longer use their powerful public address speaker systems to call the faithful to prayer — a minimum of five times a day, beginning before dawn and continuing all day long.

    Authorities in the central African nation suggest that mosques instead use social media and messaging applications like Whatsapp to alert their flock to a regular prayer schedule.

    While sonic chaos in the form of vehicle traffic, indiscriminately blasting music and yelling street vendors are endemic in urban Africa, religion appears to be compounding the problem by adding to the excessive noise, according to a report by RT.com.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has a long history of warning of the health dangers of environmental noise, pointing to increased instances of sleep disturbance, cardiovascular disease and other forms of cognitive impairment.

    To mitigate some of the audio assault in the nation's capital of Accra, authorities are now asking mosques in Ghana to use messaging apps to call the Muslim community to their regular prayer rituals.

    Ghanaian Environment Minister Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng made the plea for a quieter city.

    "Why is it that time for prayer cannot be transmitted with text message or WhatsApp? So the imam would send WhatsApp messages to everybody," Frimpong-Boateng said.

    US Jets in Japan
    © US Marine Corps/Sgt. Nathan Wicks
    Japan to Relocate US Warplanes After Decades of Noise Pollution Complaints

    "I think that will help to reduce the noise. This may be controversial but it's something that we can think about," he added, cited by RT.

    Imams and other religious figures reacted strongly to the environment minister's suggestion.

    Sheik Usan Ahmed, an imam at the Fadama community mosque in Accra, noted that using WhatsApp to message his faithful would cost him extra money.

    "The imam is not paid monthly," Ahmed remarked, adding, "Where would he get the money to be doing that? […] I don't think it is necessary."

    Regular mosque-attendees noted that Muslims are not the only religious group that is offending ears in Ghana.

    "I don't find anything wrong with Muslims waking up at dawn and using the megaphone to call their people to come worship their god because we have Christian churches who use megaphones as well and they also preach at dawn," said one believer, cited by RT.

    Another Accra resident dismissed the Frimpong-Boateng recommendation, stating: "Not everyone is on social media, and not everyone is as literate as he is."

    But Ghanaian authorities have indicated that if religious facilities will not voluntarily submit to shutting up, a firmer hand may be used to get them to comply.

    Related:

    Air Alarm! Italians Frightened After Fighter Jets Break Sound Barrier - Reports
    Cuba's Raul Castro Denies Using Sound Weapons Against US Diplomats
    Creepy 'Trumpet' Sound Emanates From Iranian Sky
    Tags:
    habits, ritual, religious issues, religion, noise pollution, Africa, Ghana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse