Register
04:03 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Lions

    Eleven Lions Found Dead in Uganda, Poisoning Suspected

    © AFP 2018 / MARTIN SCHUTT / DPA
    Africa
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Eleven lions, including eight cubs, were found dead in Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park by a fishing village. Conservation officials suspect they were poisoned.

    The three mother lions and their babies, part of a pride that included three males, is the subject of a television show focusing on conservation and the pride's peculiar habits. They are suspected to be the latest feline victims of poisoning in Uganda.

    Uganda isn't new to lion-poisoning. In May 2010, five lions were killed in the same park in what is believed to also be a case of poisoning. In 2006 and 2007, 15 lions were killed in the area, although it was blamed on nomads defending their cattle.

    "An investigation has been opened, but we suspect poisoning," said Bashir Hangi, a communications officer for the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA.) "It is still only a suspicion. We will try to establish the real cause of death." 

    South African Lion Cubs Mesmerized by Drone
    © YouTube/Caters Clips
    South African Lion Cubs Mesmerized by Drone

    National Geographic Explorer Alex Braczkowski says the bodies have been sent to the town of Mweya for testing.

    Braczkowski, who was out of the country when the lions were killed, says he got attached to them because he was "following them every day in a vehicle when I was filming them." Braczkowski told the magazine he broke down and started crying when he heard the news.

    The caracasses were discovered by a UWA team led by Jimmy Kisembo, who said that some had been picked clean by hyenas. "Everyone on the scene cried. We have no morale," he said, adding that the UWA is now trying to work out how to better protect the remaining lions at the park.

    The pride was picked out for television because lions aren't typically known for climbing, but these ones like to, and are known for hanging in the branches of Candelabra trees.

    The atypical behavior is a major tourist attraction: it's not often people get to see giant cats prance around in dense tree branches. Another pride in the park is known for climbing fig trees, but other than that, tree-climbing lions have only been spotted in South Africa, according to National Geographic.

    Most of the world's lions are in eastern Africa, where Uganda is, and southern Africa. Those populations have seen an estimated 30-50 percent decline per 20 years in the second half of the 20th century, which qualifies the species as "vulnerable" in the International Union for Conservation of Nature's "Red List."

    Related:

    Paws Off! Buffalo Mom Chases Away 14 Lions to Mourn Calf
    Viral Video: Indian Bikers Terrorize Lions Near Sanctuary
    Tiny Dog Shows African Lions Who's the Real King of the Jungle
    Big Cat's Cuteness Multiplied by Five: Rare White Lions Born in a Czech Zoo
    Over 30 Rescued Lions Relocated From Peru, Colombia to S Africa Sanctuary
    Tags:
    lion, wildlife, Uganda
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse