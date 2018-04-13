Transport Minister: Russia to Consider Extra Checks for Egypt Airports in Summer

KRASNOYARSK (Sputnik) – Russia will consider this summer where to conduct extra airport security checks in Egypt’s Red Sea resorts of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh, the Russian transport minister said Friday.

Russia grounded charter flights to and from Egypt in late 2015 after a suspected bomb brought down a Russian airliner shortly after it left Sharm El Sheikh, killing all 224 people on board. The first flight from Moscow landed in Cairo this Wednesday after Egyptian authorities improved security.

"Once we have enough [post-hiatus flight] experience that we can analyze there will be ground for more talks," Maxim Sokolov said at an economic forum in Krasnoyarsk, adding the tentative date for the next meeting was early summer.