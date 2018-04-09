Mysterious Ancient Temple Unearthed in African Desert

Archeologists have uncovered the outer wall, the entrance leading to the courtyard and the remains of the basement of the ancient structure, Science Alert wrote.
Also found during excavations at the Al-Salam site, located about 200 miles south of the Mediterranean coast, were fragments of pottery, coins, and a Greek-inspired sculpture of a man's head. The temple dates back to the period between 200 BC and 300 AD.
The oasis is an isolated human settlement, which is currently home to 23,000 people. It is believed that people have lived here for the past 12,000 years 12,000 years, but the first recorded mention of the place dates back to the reign of the Third intermediate period in the history of Egypt (1075-656 years BC).
As temples were usually the centers of settlements, archaeologists believe that further excavations will help find the priests’ quarters and find out why the temple was built in Greco-Roman style.
In the Hellenistic and Roman cultures people usually built temples, traditional for Ancient Egypt.
