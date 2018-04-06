Register
21:03 GMT +306 April 2018
    (File) Masked Somali national army (SNA) soldiers search through homes for al-Shabaab fighters, during an operation in Ealsha Biyaha, Somalia, Saturday, June, 2, 2012

    Twin Bomb Blasts Kill 2 in Somalia's Capital, 4 Militants Eliminated – Reports

    © AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsameh
    Africa
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six individuals were killed and some others injured as a result of twin car bomb attacks in Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu, the Garowe Online news website reported Friday, citing security officials and eyewitnesses.

    The first explosives-laden car exploded near the city's Aden Abdulle Airport when intercepted by the local intelligence at the checkpoint, the media said. The bomber died, while three National Intelligence and Security Agency members were injured.

    READ MORE: Four Somali Officials Killed by Al-Shabab Militants in Mogadishu — Reports

    The second car blew up at another checkpoint near Sei Piano area. The blast killed two soldiers and wounded some others, while three militants were eliminated by the Somali troops.

    (File) Heavily armed somalis soldiers seal the area after a car bomb exploded in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, March 22, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsameh
    Huge Blast Rocks in Somalia's Capital Mogadishu - Police
    Al-Shabaab militants, who have sworn allegiance to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed factions in the early 1990s. Al-Shabaab is staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law.

