Register
18:21 GMT +302 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of former South African president Nelson Mandela, gestures to supporters at the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017

    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, S African Anti-Apartheid Campaigner Died - Assistant

    © REUTERS/ Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Africa
    Get short URL
    102

    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had been married to famous revolutionary and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela for 38 years, 27 years of them during his imprisonment.

    South Africa's Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81 in a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness, her personal assistant Zodwa Zwane said.

    Zwane provided no further details but said a statement would be released later.

    Winnie Mandela, who was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years, played a key part in the campaign to end white-minority rule.

    READ MORE: The 'Nelson Mandela of Puerto Rico' Emerges After 36 Years in a US Jail

    Anti-apartheid leader and African National Congress (ANC) member Nelson Mandela smiles during a photo session after his first press conference since his release from jail, 12 February 1990 in Cape Town. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ WALTER DHLADHLA
    CIA Assisted in Tracking, Arresting Nelson Mandela, Says Former Agent
    Nelson Mandela served as the South African president between 1994 and 1999. The first county’s head of state elected though a fully representative democratic vote, Mandela centered his policies around the eradication of the legacy of apartheid by countering institutionalized racism in the African country.

    Nelson Mandela International Day was introduced by the United Nations in 2009 and is celebrated annually on Mandela’s birthday on July 18 since 2010. The day honors differences every individual can make for his community and for changing the world for the better.

    Related:

    Belgian Nationalist Youths Protest in Ghent Against 'Farm Murders' in S Africa
    S Africa Politician: 'I Appeal to The World to Raise Voice Against Farm Murders'
    What Does the Future Hold for Africa's Continental Free Trade Area?
    Tags:
    death, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Johannesburg, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars’ Concert
    Music to His Ears: Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars' Concert
    Netanyahu
    Keyboard War
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse