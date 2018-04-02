Register
18:21 GMT +302 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Misrata International Airport

    Armed Group Storms Misrata Airport and Flights are Suspended - Reports

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Kayhan ERTUGRUL / Misrata International Airport
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Local sources from the Libyan city of Misrata, as quoted by the Lybia Times newspaper, reported that the city’s airport has suspended flights and redirected them to Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli.

    According to the local sources, the shutdown came after an armed group stormed into the airport after two men, who were identified as Amhemmed Omar Dabbashi and Abd al-Rahman Mohammed Dabbashi had been arrested in the airport before boarding a Turkey-bound flight from Misrata.

    Witnesses have seen vehicles reportedly belonging to militias believed to be affiliated with the former Mufti, Sadiq al-Ghaiani, blocking the road leading to the airport.

    The protestants allegedly have demanded the release of two members of Sabratha's Anas al-Dabbashi militia.

    The airport's closure forced a flight operated by Afriqiyah Airways from Tunisia's Sfax airport, to divert to Tripoli's Mitiga airport. The Turkish Airlines flight scheduled for 2.30 pm from Istanbul has been postponed until the evening.

    The situation has already been improved, as the flights returned to their scheduled mode. 

    READ MORE: US Strikes Al-Qaeda in Libya for 1st Time, Op Expands Beyond Daesh — Reports

    Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 civil war that turned out to be the overturn of country's longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The eastern part of the crisis-torn country is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is supported by the Libyan National Army, which is involved in the struggle against militants. At the same time, the UN-backed GNA, headed by Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.

    Related:

    Modern-Day Libya: Slave Markets, Executions and Torture – UN
    Gaddafi's Son Running for Libya’s Presidency
    US Issues Libya-Related Sanctions Against 24 Entities, 7 Vessels, 6 Individuals
    Libya Prompts Russia for Military Defense Cooperation - Russian Contact Group
    Tags:
    flights suspension, arrested, airport attack, airport, Misrata, Africa, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars’ Concert
    Music to His Ears: Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars' Concert
    Netanyahu
    Keyboard War
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse