Tunisian Man 'Blows Himself Up' After Being Chased By Police - Ministry

The state of emergency in Tunisia was introduced in July 2015 after a number of attacks on civilians, including the terror act targeting the resort town of Port Kantaoui in the Sousse province.

According to the interior ministry, a man "blew himself up" as he was being chased by the Tunisian police in the countries southern region.

Tunisia's National Guard were pursuing two suspects in region near Libya's border, when "one of them blew himself up", interior ministry spokesman Khalifa Chibani told Nessma television channel as quoted by the AFP.

The deadliest incident occurred in the country in November 2017, two police officers were stabbed near the Tunisian parliament's building in what the authorities said was an alleged terrorist attack.