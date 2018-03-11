Egyptian Army Kills 16 Extremists in Sinai Anti-Terror Raid Over Past 4 Days

According to the statement, four especially dangerous extremists were killed in central Sinai, and 12 more in another part of the peninsula.
Cairo has been engaging in anti-terror activities on the Sinai Peninsula for years, where militants have repeatedly staged deadly attacks. In 2014, a state of emergency was introduced on the peninsula after militants attacked Egyptian security officers in the area.
The major anti-terror offensive in the area started on February 9.
READ MORE: Egyptian Army Kills 10 Militants in Sinai Anti-Terror Raid Over Past 2 Days
In late December, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Sisi ordered the country’s armed forces to end militant activities on the peninsula within three months.
All comments
Show new comments (0)