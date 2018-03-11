Egyptian Army Kills 16 Extremists in Sinai Anti-Terror Raid Over Past 4 Days

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egyptian forces have killed 16 extremists over the past four days during the ongoing counterterrorist operation on the Sinai Peninsula, the army said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, four especially dangerous extremists were killed in central Sinai, and 12 more in another part of the peninsula.

Cairo has been engaging in anti-terror activities on the Sinai Peninsula for years, where militants have repeatedly staged deadly attacks. In 2014, a state of emergency was introduced on the peninsula after militants attacked Egyptian security officers in the area.

The major anti-terror offensive in the area started on February 9.

In late December, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Sisi ordered the country’s armed forces to end militant activities on the peninsula within three months.