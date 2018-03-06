Register
    Myeshia Johnson cries over the casket of her husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in an ambush in Niger, upon his body's arrival in Miami

    US Troops in Niger Ambush Were Acting Without Command Authorization - Reports

    © AP Photo/ WPLG
    Africa
    The Pentagon’s investigation into the deadly Tongo Tongo ambush in Niger that left four US soldiers and five Nigerien allies dead has revealed some disturbing findings. Reportedly, the American strike team did not receive senior command approval to undertake the risky mission after which they were ambushed.

    The report comes courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which spoke to anonymous US military officials. The officials noted that the report did not claim that the failure to seek command approval was a cause of the ambush.

    Since the October ambush, numerous contradictory reports have surfaced of the events leading up to it. Originally, the Pentagon claimed that the 12-strong US Army Special Forces team was accompanying 30 Nigerien troops to meet with tribal leaders along the Mali-Niger border, only to have the parameters of their mission changed midway through. In this version, they were reassigned en route to hunt for Doundou Chefou, an al-Qaeda affiliated militant who operated along the border, instead.

    A man types on a keyboard in front of a computer screen on which an Islamic State flag is displayed, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 6, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    ‘Depravity’: Daesh Releases Propaganda Video of Deadly Niger Ambush

    Now, the officials have claimed that the team told their commanders they were meeting with the tribal leaders, but instead altered the mission themselves and went after Chefou from the start. As a result, command could not accurately assess the mission's risk.

    The October 4 ambush occurred near the village of Tongo Tongo along the border between Niger and neighboring Mali, about 120 miles from the Nigerien capital of Niamey. The US-Niger team were returning from an unsuccessful hunt for Chefou when they were attacked by a local Daesh offshoot, the so-called Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS).

    The ISGS militants sprang an ambush on the US and Nigerien troops, opening fire on them with machine guns and destroying their vehicles with rocket-propelled grenades. The battle ended two hours later when French air support stationed in Mali arrived, sending the militants into retreat.

    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
    © AP Photo/
    Pentagon Report: Command Failure Led to Deadly Niger Ambush

    After the ambush, US Africa Command began to compile a report on the causes of the deadliest incident for US military personnel in Africa in a quarter of a century. The preliminary report was retrieved in February by the New York Times and it claimed that there were several "missteps" in the handling of the mission.

    That report also claimed that a US commander in Niger changed the mission's parameters to the militant hunt — a claim the recent Stars and Stripes report directly contradicts. US forces in Niger are not authorized to enter situations where enemy engagement is likely and they would have needed senior command approval to do so from Special Operations Command in either Chad or AFRICOM's leadership in Germany.

    Pentagon spokesman Army Col. Rob Manning said that the investigation into the incident was complete and the final report was being reviewed by Defense Secretary James Mattis. Beyond that, he had no comment.

    In this image provided by the US Air Force, a US Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright of Lyons, Ga., late Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, upon arrival at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Ga., was one of four US troops and four Niger forces killed in an ambush by dozens of Islamic extremists on a joint patrol of American and Niger Force.
    © AP Photo/ Staff Sgt. Aaron J. Jenne/U.S. Air Force
    Pentagon Report on Niger Ambush Finds ‘Missteps’, Need for Stronger Oversight

    AFRICOM commander Gen. Thomas Waldhauser is set to testify before the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, when he is expected to recommend greater oversight to ensure missions in Africa are properly approved and not too risky.

    He may also push for better equipment, more heavily armored vehicles and improved lines of communications.

    Another report claimed that Tongo Tongo villagers tipped ISGS to the US military presence when the team stopped in their village to rest and resupply. The investigation has neither confirmed nor denied that report.

    ambush, Niger Ambush, Daesh, Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, AFRICOM, US Department of Defense (DoD), Thomas Waldhauser, Tongo-Tongo, Niger
