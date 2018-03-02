Explosion Hits Army HQ in Burkina Faso, Not Far From French Embassy

An explosion has jolted Burkina Faso's army headquarters in the capital Ouagadougou and black smoke can be seen billowing above, Reuters reports.

A "terrorist attack" has hit Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou, France's ambassador to West Africa's Sahel region said after an explosion rocked the army headquarters there and witnesses reported seeing masked gunmen attack the building. It is not immediately clear what caused the blast but witnesses said they heard gunfire before the explosion and that the building was on fire.

An armed attack is underway in downtown Ouagadougou near the prime minister's office and UN roundabout, says the Burkina Faso Police.

The police said security units have been deployed to the scene and have urged people to stay away from the area.

According to witnesses, five armed men got out of a car and opened fire on passersby before heading towards French embassy. Others said there was an explosion near the Burkinabe military headquarters.

The French Embassy in Burkina Faso has announced that it is under attack and is asking people to stay in their homes.

"Terrorist attack this morning in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso: solidarity with colleagues and Burkinabe friends," Jean-Marc Châtaigner wrote on Twitter, adding to avoid downtown Ouagadougou.

"The US embassy in Burkina Faso has received reports about gunfire in downtown Ouagadougou. Avoid the area and search for a safe place to stay," the US embassy wrote on Twitter.

Information on the cause of the explosion and possible victims has not been provided.

Twitter users are posting that shots and explosions heard came from the area near the French Embassy and French institute.

